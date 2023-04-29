MARCH 2023
Commercial Fence
Primetime Head Start, 420 Dodson, $58,484
Commercial Fence Total: $58,484
Commercial Hard Surface
The Main Street Village, 910 E. Main, $4,500
Commercial Hard Surface Total: $4,500
Commercial New
Waffle House, 112 S. Lewis, $403,000
City of New Iberia, 1303 J. Allen Daigre, $189,999
Commercial New Total: $592,000
Commercial Remodel
The Apothecary Shoppe, 1700 Center St., $403,000
Show Dept., 1102 E. Admiral Doyle - 5, $164,100
Lawco, 1-3 Jefferson, $7,974
Mattress Firm, 900 E. Admiral Doyle Drive, $565,000
Commercial Remodel Total: $1,242,744
Commercial Roof
Iberia Parish Public Library, 1111 W. St. Peter, $51,580
Commercial Roof Total: $51,580
Commercial Special Foundation
Phillip Dauterive, 223 N. Lewis, $6,743
Commercial Special Foundation Total: $6,743
Residential Additions
Elmire Elledge, 312 Oak St., $40,000
Trevor Viator, 1610 Dehart Drive, $3,500
Residential Additions Total: $43,500
Residential Fence
Lisa Lourde, 707 E. Main, $11,699
Residential Fence Total: $11,699
New Residential Homes
Chalyn Lewis, 112 Eagles Nest, $265,000
New Residential Homes Total: $265,000
Residential New
Trent Segura, 23 Paradise Woods, $235,100
Robertson Trahan, 201 Santa Inez, $5,600
Residential New Total: $240,700
Residential Remodel
Andy Clay, 339 Country Club Drive, $6,000
Bill Potocki, 127 W. St. Peter, $6,600
Junius Adams, 220 Fontelieu, $10,000
Johana Garcia, 1136 Tupelo, $10,000
Robert Colbert, 1000 Verna, $25,000
Residential Remodel: $57,600
Residential Roof
Hanson Broussard, 423 W. Main, $10,200
Phyllis Murphy, 106 W. Lawrence, $17,252
Dan O’Quinn, 420 Caroline, $4,800
Nolan Theriot, 1812 Iberia, $7,800
Marie Scott, 519 Bank, $8,140
Albert Mestayer, 218 Parkview, $10,000
Elizabeth Terrell, $153 Duperier, $5,500
Tony Romero, 105 DeLasalle, $6,500
Colby Bonin, 1413 Pelican, $10,500
John Robicheaux, 1502 Hickory, $8,600
Residential Roof Total: $89,292
Residential Trailer
Johnny Dressel, 1635 Bradley, $74,000
Jenna Alleman, 2107 Paul Ed Drive, $3,500
Residential Trailer Total: $77,500
Sign On Premises
Waffle House, 112 S. Lewis, $57,000
Gyro House, 616 S. Lewis A, $5,000
Murphy USA, 1209 E. Admiral Doyle, $32,590
Shoe Department, 1102 E. Admiral Doyle, $7,500
Delta Tire World, 1737 Center St., $5,000
Mattress Firm, 900 E. Admiral Doyle, $4,375
Sign On Premises Total: $111,465
Grand Total: $2,587,807