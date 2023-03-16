FEBRUARY 2023
Residential Remodel
Labry Rentals, 107 Oak, $25,000
Will Brunson, 1035 Walton, $5,000
Suzie Kimball, 106 Edgewater, $102,000
Lisa Landry, 335 Hilltop, $75,000
Michael Fontenot, 107 Plantation Drive, $11,200
Coran Albert, 904 W. Washington, $10,000
Residential Remodel Total: $328,200
Residential Roof
Eric Colbert, 515 Silver, $14,000
Michelle Suire, 703 Ashton, $9,000
Marty Dishman, 309 N. Lewis, $9,437
Marty Dishman, 307 N. Lewis, $12,840
Henry Wesley, 311 Weeks, $20,213
Eddie Fremin, 1805 Anderson, $33,000
Terry Joseph, 610 Breaux Alley, $6,500
Brandon Labiche, 319 Allen, $7,800
Residential Roof Total: $112,790
Residential Additions
Allen Rivet, 407 Donald, $5,000
Edwina Livingston, 102 Carter, $5,500
Residential Additions Total: 10,500
Residential Fence
Jeremy Babb, 105 Oak, $5,000
Residential Fence Total: $5,000
Residential New/Other
Patrick Musumeche, 313 Albert, $6,500
Residential New/Other Total: $6,500
Residential Trailer
Asia Adams, 1030 W. Washington, Lot 5, $5,000
Residential Trailer Total: $5,000
Commercial Fence
LAWCO, 316 W. Main, $18,703
Commercial Fence Total: $18,703
Commercial House Moving
City of New Iberia, 531 Weeks, $19,089
Commercial House Moving Total: $19,089
Commercial New
Murphy USA, 1209 E. Admiral Doyle, $437,939
Commercial New Total: $437,939
Commercial Remodel
The Old Gas Station, 200 W. Main, $47,000
Mizu, 722 E. Admiral Doyle, $325,000
Iberia Medical Center, 2315 E. Main, $310,000
Commercial Remodel Total: $682,000
Commercial Roof
City of New Iberia, 300 Parkview, $404,000
City of New Iberia, 1200 Field, $404,000
Perry Templeton, 124 W. Washington, $16,160
Commercial Roof Total: $824,160
Sign On Premises
Home Furniture, 406 Jefferson Terrace, $10,080
Smiley’s Food Mart, 812 Dale, $3,200
Sign On Premises Total: $13,280
Grand Total: $2,463,161