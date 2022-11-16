OCTOBER 2022
Residential New/Other
David Mauney V, 402 Wildwood, $25,000
Paul Landry, 140 Plantation, $6,412
Residential New/Other Total: $31,412
Residential Remodel
Brian Smith, 401 Azalea, $5,000
Gabriel Williams, 600 Myrtis, #37, $3,500
Percy Matthews, 809 School, $3,000
Dickie Estelle, 817 Julia, $5,000
Dianne Musson, 2808 Teal Drive, $61,000
Residential Remodel: $77,500
Residential Roof
Aucoin Properties, 522 Sofas, $6,000
Joseph Jones, 602 Ann, $7,000
Word of Faith Church, 705 W. Admiral Doyle, $38,000
Cynthia Bodin, 236 Duperier, $9,580
Donna Moreau, 2813 Teal, $29,231
Sarah Boatman, 15 Rue de Berger, $23,100
Kelli Henderson, 102 Maple, $11,011
Fred McGee, 100 Carter, $8,054
Iberia Vision Center, 314 Charles, $21,706
Barret Oubre, 450 E. St. Peter, $13,500
Michael Sonn, 515 Broussard, $3,000
Mary Bashay, 640 E. Pershing, $4,400
Mike Trappey, 2014 Alligator Alley, $18,000
Residential Roof Total: $192,582
Residential Fence
Vicki Bazer, 330 Hilltop Circle, $6,000
Residential Fence Total: $6,000
Residential Hard Surface
Thomas Alleman, 124 Vine, $5,145
Residential Hard Surface Total: $5,145
Commercial Remodel
LAWCO, 416 W. Main, $93,000
McGee Scott Realty, 222 Fulton, $5,000
David Ducote, 1047 Walton, $5,000
David Groner Law Office, 230 W. Main, $7,000
The Honor Roll Preschool, 900 Briarwood, $20,000
Miss Crab Seafood & Hibachi, 1000 Parkview, #16, $21,887
St. Peter’s Christian Life Center, 210 Iberia, $240,970
LAWCO, 416 W. Main, $22,800
Darco Services Holding, 1715 E. St. Peter, $25,000
Community First Bank, 1101 E. Admiral Doyle, $65,000
Commercial Remodel Total: $505,657
Sign On Premises
Miss Crab Seafood, 1000 Parkview, 16-20, $3,000
Super 8 Motel, 2714 Hwy. 14, $4,000
Laborde & Earles, 230 W. Main, $6,840
Sign On Premises Total: $13,840
Grand Total: $832,136