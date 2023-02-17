BUILDING PERMITS —CITY OF NEW IBERIA BUILDING PERMITS —CITY OF NEW IBERIA Feb 17, 2023 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANUARY 2023Residential New/OtherLinda Feritti, 831 Bank Ave., $5,043Residential New/Other Total: $5,043Residential RemodelOWDP Holdings, 1020 W. St. Peter, $5,000Ginina Louis, 322 St. Mary, $15,500Ginina Louis, 1119 Eden, $12,500Ron Adams, 294 Camellia, $3,000Carmen Hamilton, 116 Guadalajara, $5,000Harrison Thibeaux, 625 W. Washington, $9,000Residential Remodel Total: $50,000Residential RoofLaci Labry, 1523 Montagne, $13,927Charles Steel, 500 Fontelieu, $38,300Residential Roof Total: $52,227Residential FenceDonald Rener, 417 Robertson, $6,000Kevin Vincent, 1300 W. Main, $5,000Shiela Barber, 412 Rosemount, $5,100Residential Fence Total: $16,100Commercial AdditionGlenda Drexler, 129 W. Pershing, $29,000Commercial Addition Total: $29,000Commercial RemodelWal-Mart Fuel Depot, 204 N. Lewis, $50,000Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market, 1201 Parkview, $530,000Rev. Francis Davis, 711 China, $20,000Misu, 722 E. Admiral Doyle, $200,000Darby Motors, 1305 E. Main, $6,658Breezeway Apts., 1404 Anderson, $7,000Commercial Remodel Total: $813,658Sign On PremisesLendmark, 616 S. Lewis, K, $4,000Misu, 722 E. Admiral Doyle, $6,000Thunder Tobacco and Vapes, 915 S. Lewis, $5,000Sign On Premises Total: $15,000Grand Total: $981,028 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade Construction Industry The Economy Advertising See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian February 17, 2023 13 min ago Most Popular Fast, furious, 16-shot barrage starts with Migues in the Basin Iconic Quarter Tavern under new ownership 'We're not kidding' NIPD busts mother, child on drug and gun charges Competition heating up in NIRD Jr. NBA league Company to provide elderly transport in Jeanerette Museum goers go gaga at annual Teche gala Life behind the lens: David Guidry’s decade of shooting CHS athletics Manslaughter case of former St. Martin deputy finally ends with sentencing ARREST REPORTS Yellow Jackets right the ship with district win over Carencro Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit