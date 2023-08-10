BUILDING PERMITS—CITY OF NEW IBERIA BUILDING PERMITS—CITY OF NEW IBERIA Aug 10, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JULY 2023Residential AdditionLeroy Williams, 100 E. Dale, $3,500Residential Addition Total: $3,500Residential Hard SurfaceAndrew Gott, 165 Duperior, $6,000Residential Hard Surface Total: $6,000Residential House MovingAnthony Aucoin, 1506 Eden, $15,000Residential House Moving Total: $15,000Residential New-OtherKing Tutt, 609 Terrel Court, $20,000Alicia Haydel, 1613 Walnut, $20,000Residential New-Other Total: $40,000Residential PoolLarry Tucker, 1614 Cottonwood, $50,000Residential Pool Total: $50,000Residential RemodelDean Leblanc, 302 Montsant, $3,400Aucoin Properties, LLC, 1506 Eden, $7,000Amanda McGowen, 314 Allen, $4,000Iva Paddio, 118 Decuir, $5,000Maria Santiago, 431 Bank, $4,000Residential Remodel Total: $23,400Residential RoofKalem Perkins, 1702 Juanita, $16,971AMI Property III, LLC, 1139 Weeks, $12,650Residential Roof Total: $29,621Sign On PremisesUSAgencies/Freeway Insurance, 1102 E. Admiral Doyle 18, $7,500Sign On Premises Total: $7,500Commercial Hard SurfaceLawco, 316 W. Main, $13,400Bilal Morton, 810 E. Dale, $4,600Smile, 722 Walton, $5,000Commercial Hard Surface Total: $23,000Commercial RemodelCity of New Iberia, 1319 Bank, $531,000Komade LLC, 917 Parkview 1, $20,000Holman Holdings LLC, 945 Jane, $15,000McDonalds, 2518 W. Old Spanish Trail, $1,320,277Jacob Leblanc, 627 E. Adm. Doyle 16, $9,800Faith Girouard, 926 Oak, $5,000Waffle House, 612 W. Hwy 90, 62,640Commercial Remodel Total: $1,963,717Grand Total: $2,161,738 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Construction Industry Advertising See more e-editions Today's Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian August 10, 2023 32 min ago Most Popular Two killed in Jeanerette crash Antoine named as next Westgate track and field coach Khamphilavong, Landry, Migues wrap up second straight AOY title New Iberia's Hebert selected first female chair with Louisiana Automotive Dealers Association Arrest after man shot and killed in New Iberia Input given for New Iberia skate park ARREST REPORTS Beta students, marching band recognized at New iberia Successful project backpack event in New Iberia Loreauville’s best host Alumni Supper in support of Tigers football Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit