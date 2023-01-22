DECEMBER 2022
New Residential Homes
Ryan Legnon, 10115 Hwy. 14, $20,000.
Travis Gary & Rachel Toups, 7607 Sugarhill Drive, $268,532.
Johnathan Ritcher, 6001 Daspit Road, $485,000.
Rene Gonsoulin Bodin, 112 Peppertree Lane, $220,000.
New Residential Homes Total: $993,532
Residential Other
Benjamin Olivier, 6913 Ozenne Road, $80,000.
Benjamin Bost, 1301 Bonnet St., $5,000.
Daniel Breaux, 6711 Loreauville Road Lot 11, $80,000.
Glenn & Carla Hodge, 205 Estate Drive, $35,000.
Residential Other Total: $200,000
Residential Roof
Elizabeth Gary, 1715 John Road, $8,891.
Terry Trahan, 2212 Old Jeanerette, $13,500.
Misty Delahoussaye, 6902 Daspit Road, $18,315.
Derek Trosclair, 2016 Duboin Road, $11,020.
Residential Roof Total: $51,726
Residential Sheds
Roy & Louise Courville, 2816 Loreauville Road, $15,602.
Gregory Guardia, 102 Crochet Road, $49,902.
Charles Guardia, 5114 Loreauville Road, $36,699.
Sean Thibodeaux, 3100 Jane St., $45,000.
Residential Sheds Total: $147,203
Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels
Aron Romero, 1201 Crochet Road, $23,998.
Susan Defelice, 1716 Lake Dauterive Road, $21,000.
Antonio Quetel, 3809 Silvercane Road, $21,000.
Edward Galentine, 111 Day St., $75,000.
Black Smith Trio, 3917 Darnall Road, $10,000.
Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels Total: $129,998
Commercial Other
Acadian Christian Ballfield, 4201 E. Admiral Doyle Drive, $130,000.
Jeanerette DT (Etc), 11711 Old Jeanerette, $25,000.
Integricert, 608 Hangar Drive, $10,000.
IREC, 3319 College Road, $43,680.
Crown Castle, 3619 Kingston Road, $20,000.
AT&T, 2717 A Curtis Lane, $25,000.
Crown Castle, 2900 W. Hwy 90 Lot 7, $40,000.
Commmercial Other Total: $293,680
Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures
Robert & Jo Morphis, 6403 Graceland Drive, $137,616.
Brittany Robinson, 304 Rue DeGravelle Lot 31, $10,076.
Todd Guilbeau, 7811 Hwy 14 Lot 2, $1,000.
Brennan Thibodeaux & Cristen Monte, 1013 N. Captain Cade Road, $24,000.
Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures Total: $172,693
Grand Total - $1,988,832