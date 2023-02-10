JANUARY 2023
New Residential Homes
Thomas and Blaire Lemaire, 7011 Daspit Road, $260,000
Ashlee and Blake Chevalon, 7001 Daspit Road, $380,000
Timberstone Estate, 706 Timberstone Drive, $143,140
Timberstone Estate, 709 Timberstone Drive, $143,140
Timberstone Estate, 711 Timberstone Drive, $143,140
New Residential Homes Total: $1,069,420
Residential Other
Tony and Chenee Broussard, 3414 Valery Road, $8,925
Emily Ransonet, 4017 Jack Brooks Road, $30,000
Residential Other Total: $38,925
Residential Additions/Renovations
Reginald and Nakeya Conner, 4917 Coteau Road, $50,000
Residential Additions/Renovations Total: $50,000
Residential Roof
Scott Trahan, 3907 Bayou Blvd., $15,000
Kevin Kolb, 203 Estate Drive, $17,589
Pat Isham, 3910 Bayou Blvd., $14,620
Chris and Janice Broussard, 107 Janice St., $14,619
Shirley Broussard, 3902 Avenue Bonne Terre, $27,100
Residential Roof Total: $88,928
Residential Sheds
Debbie Romero, 303 Interlaken Drive, $68,000
Ashlee and Blake Chevalon, 7001 Daspit Road, $36,000
Jonathan Bouy 3418 E. Admiral Doyle Drive, $78,000
Bobby Picard Jr., 4809 Leonce Theriot, $38,000
Donald Picard, 705 Tree Haven Drive, $15,000
Devin and Taylor Latiolais, 4507 Forest LeBlanc Road, $35,000
Residential Sheds Total: $270,000
Residential Pools
Brian and Terri Bonin, 516 Teche Lake Road, $44,117
Raymond and Tina Lation, 1907 Bert Lane, $82,930
Mike and Christin Sunberg, 707 Kyle Landry Drive, $64,500
Residential Pools Total: $191,547
Commercial: Other
Crown, 1610 Genest Road, $20,000
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church Rectory, 4000 Walnut Drive, $350,000
Crown Castle, 3710 Coteau Road, $40,000
Crown Castle, 5903 E. Admiral Doyle, $40,000
Bravo Properties, 2111 Hwy. 14, $5,888
Commercial: Other Total: $455,888
Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures
Caty Prothro, 2911 Coteau Road, Lot 31, $20,500
Carmen Poirier, 2304 Darnell Road, Lot 12, $15,000
Randy Jolet, 104 Cape Palos St., $30,000
Patty Pope, 5001 Autumn Lane, $5,000
Hailey Darby, 4702 Plantation Village, Lot 72, $25,000
Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures Total: $95,500
Grand Total - $2,260,208