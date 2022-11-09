OCTOBER 2022
New Residential Homes
Joey and Gloria Lopez, 4011 Darnell Road, Lot 5, $150,000
D R Horton, Inc., 1705 Highland Drive, $99,891
D R Horton, Inc., 1619 Highland Drive, $114,772
D R Horton, Inc., 1700 Highland Drive, $121, 069
D R Horton, Inc., 1701 Highland Drive, $112,177
D R Horton, Inc., 1702 Highland Drive, $107,496
D R Horton, Inc., 1703 Highland Drive, $141,998
D R Horton, Inc., 1704 Highland Drive, $115,797
D R Horton, Inc., 1706 Highland Drive, $112,177
D R Horton, Inc., 1707 Highland Drive, $121,447
D R Horton, Inc., 1708 Highland Drive, $142,815
NIcholas and Kristen Kilchrist, 606 Candleglow Drive, $296,776
Spec Homes, 407 Cypress Ridge, $200,000
Lionel Lasseigne, 303 Dugas Road, $180,000
Barry and Ruth Segura, 7402 Daspit Road, Lot 15, $600,000
New Residential Homes Total: $2,616,415
Residential Other
Nolan Schexnayder, 6303 E. Old Spanish Trail Road, $35,000
Mike and Sherry Fontenot, 107 Plantation Drive, $7,000
Residential Other Total: $42,000
Residential Additions/Renovations
Phyllis Babineaux, 200 Dumas Judice, $20,000
Curtis Flash, 2315 Terre Ruelle, $20,000
Residential Additions/Renovations: $40,000
Residential Roof
Mary Simon, 3808 Coulee Road, $4,933
Randy Berard, 404 Lucerne Drive, $20,580
John Robicheaux, 4917 Dolphin St., $6,296
Amy Firmin, 2604 Blue Haven, $7,475
Residential Roof Total: $39,284
Residential Sheds
Curtis Flash, 2315 Terre Ruelle, $73,060
Residential Sheds Total: $73,060
Residential Pools
Brody and Meghan Hulin, 3512 Coteau Holmes Road, $79,500
Cory Comeaux, 6319 Danielle Road, $75,900
Residential Pools Total: $155,400
Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels
Keith Ramsey, 804 Estate Drive, $6,600
Joe Zambada, 3703 Silvercane Road, $20,500
Rachel Hayes, 4213 Curtis Lane, $21,000
Kearney Segura, 5210 Bull Island Road, $23,000
Christopher Leleux, 412 Interlude, $20,000
Rose Serrano, 2708 College Road, $21,000
Jeremy Pellerin, 1604 Ben Hogan, $21,000
Bryant LeBlanc, 507 Ed Broussard, $21,000
Lillian Bryant, 4804 Lafitte St., $9,980
Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels Total: $164,080
New Commercial
Bill Tribaldos, 4416 Industrial Drive, $200,000
New Commercial Total: $200,000
Commercial Other
American Tower, 4404 South Freyou Road, Lot 2, $20,000
Baldwin Redi Mix, 2701 John J. Oubre Road, $40,000
Sugarena Maintenance Repairs, 713 Northwest By-Pass, $260,343
Commercial Other Total: $320,343
Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures
Kelly Landry, 1600 Lake Dauterive Road, Lot 3, $45,000
Phonesavanh Douangpanya, 2911 Coteau Road, Lot 32, $64,621
Randy Jolet, 104 Cape Palos St., $32,000
Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures Total: $141,621
Grand Total - $3,792,203