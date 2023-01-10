DECEMBER 2022
New Residential Homes
Gerald Sloan, 719 Hummingbird, $350,000
New Residential Homes Total: $350,000
Residential New/Other
Gus Granger, 606 Frenzel, $3,400
Kevin Joseph, 507 Judice, $12,849
Robert Scott, 104 N. Richelieu, $4,000
Bobby Bourgeois, 204 Stanley, $4,800
Residential New/Other Total: $25,049
Residential Remodel
Trey Haik, 302 Edgewater, $19,000
STAVA LLC, 601 Everette, $15,000
STAVA LLC, 603 Everette, $15,000
Greg Clark, 407 Dodson, $70,000
Peter Marks, 305 Silver, $28,000
Kenneth Wright, 128 Rosier, $35,000
Residential Remodel: $182,000
Residential Roof
David Fangue, 2822 Teal, $28,000
Brian Smith, 239 Duperior, $6,785
Jean Fournet, 404 Wildwood, $11,530
Breezeway Holdings LLC, 1704 Anderson, $24,000
Phillup Racca, 604 E. Santa Clara, $5,000
Acadiana Properties, 410 Charles, $4,500
Emelie Bearde, 323 Bayard, $3,894
Tim Huffpauir, 305 N. Lewis, $40,000
Residential Roof Total: $123,709
Residential Additions
Sharon Rideaux, 1015 Bank, $10,000
Felton Hogan, 618 Johnson Alley, $10,000
Residential Additions Total: $20,000
Residential Hard Surface
City of New Iberia, 457 E. Main, $40,000
Frank Ruiz, 219 Center, $8,000
Residential Hard Surface Total: $48,000
Residential Pool
Krysta Meyers, 106 Myrtle Oak, $109,743
Residential Pool Total: $109,743
Residential Trailer
Marsha Robinson, 917 Alvin, $66,000
Kyle Guilbeaux, 610 Colleen, $6,000
Staci Baudin Properties, 623 Exey, $25,000
Residential Trailer Total: $97,000 Commercial Hard Surface
United Methodist Church, 232 W. St. Peter, $3,500
Commercial Hard Surface Total: $3,500
Commercial New/Other
Superior Crab Juicy Seafood and Bar, 1201 E. Admiral Doyle, $20,000
Commercial New/Other Total: $20,000
Commercial Remodel
Vermilion Holdings, 820 E. Admiral Doyle C-1 C-2, $3,400
Family Dollar/Donald Bloom, 1508 Center, $19,000
Commercial Remodel Total: $22,400
Sign On Premises
KOK Wings, 616 S. Lewis H, $5,817
Superior Crab, 1201 E. Admiral Doyle, $12,000
Mcdonalds, 2518 W. Old Spanish Trail, $10,250
Angels Insurance, 910 E. Main 5, $5,500
Sign On Premises Total: $33,567
Grand Total: $1,034,968