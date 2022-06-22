Purchase Access

MAY 2022

Residential New/Other

James Russell, 702 Iberia, $18,500

Residential New/Other Total: $18,500

Residential Remodel

Nicole Warner, 607 Henshaw, $50,000

Matt Claudet, 444 E. St. Peter, $120,000

Christopher Jones, 400 Copper Road, $6,000

Stuart Johnson, 1143 French, $10,000

D & H Assets, 303 N. Lewis, $3,500

Residential Remodel: $189,500

Residential Roof

Norman Hebert II, 1607 Montagne, $8,000

Sandra Sigue, 1424 French, $7,026

Chester Hills, 617 N. Lewis, $5,400

Darlene Stokes, 1307 Walton, $7,600

Cheryl Denison, 104 Teche, $14,925

Residential Roof Total: $42,951

Residential Fence

Property Garden, LLC, 704 French, $3,000

Sheila Collins, 802 Roberta, $3,200

Residential Fence Total: $6,200

Residential: Hard Surface

Preston Ray, 709 Rue de Lion, $11,500

Residential: Hard Surface Total: $11,500

Residential Pool

Phillip Faulk, 115 Eagles Nest, $59,500

Thomas LeBlanc, 110 Eagles Nest, $53,795

Residential Pool Total: $113,295

Commercial Fence

Central Christian Mount Sinai, 1752 Center, $20,000

Commercial Fence Total: $20,000

Commercial Remodel

Brown City Group LLC, 321 N. Landry, $17,000

Nourish Hair Care, 435 W. Main, B, $10,000

Commercial Remodel Total: $27,000

Sign On Premises

Checkers, 1100 E. Admiral Doyle, $5,000

Thrive Nutrition, 616 S. Lewis, L, $4,500

Tripp Center, 803 Center, $19,000

Sign On Premises Total: $28,500

Grand Total: $457,446



