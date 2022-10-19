BUILDING PERMITS — CITY OF NEW IBERIA — OCTOBER 2022 BUILDING PERMITS - CITY OF NEW IBERIA - OCTOBER 2022 Oct 19, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SEPTEMBER 2022Commercial RemodelCenter St. Elementary, 1520 Center St., $60,000Dollar General, 506 W. Admiral Doyle Drive, $11,400Commercial Remodel Total: $71,400Commercial RoofDylan Lucas, 600 N. Lewis, $50,000Commercial Roof Total: $50,000Residential AdditionVanessa Adkins, 514 San Jacinto, $35,000Residential Addition Total: $35,000Residential FenceStephanie Greenwood, 615 Loreauville, $8,000Residential Fence Total: $8,000Residential Hard SurfaceKathrine Himel, 528 Center, $7,000Edwina Livingston, 102 Carter, $3,000Residential Hard Surface Total: $10,000Residential RemodelSonia Johnlewis, 612 St. Jude, $5,000Clair Manuel, 510 Bayard, $8,700Vic Segura, 206 Halphen, $35,000Jesse Dupuy, 303 Wayne, $15,000Walter Walet, 751 Hummingbird Lane, $4,000Nick Pitre, 305 Halphen, $25,000Residential Remodel Total: $92,700Residential RoofCharles Sanders, 333 E. Main, $3,000Vannessa Meyers, 304 Everette, $4,216Ross Migues, 201 McIlhenny, $12,731Steve Donahue, 114 Monteray, $24,000Roy Steele, 609 McDonald, $10,500Ronald Miller, 223 Porter, $3,000Kittirath Boualy, 939 Lynn Circle, $11,579Gloria Knifer, 843 Brookhaven, $4,400Residential Roof Total: $73,426Sign on PremisesState Farm, 1000 Parkview 11, $8,000Sign on Premises Total: $8,000Grand Total: $348,526 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roof Premises Building Building Industry New Iberia City Sign Addition See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian October 19, 2022 2 hrs ago Most Popular Organizers want air show in Iberia Parish A Fitness Story: Red Lerille and the Gym that Started it All NISH graduate Landry chosen for Northwestern State homecoming court Big bass explodes on buzz bait, then puts up great fight before becoming PB 'It's not a new tax:' DeCourt addresses fixing streets Bobcats rally back to defeat Kaplan For Fitzgerald, ‘whole bunch of solid finishes’ nets 3-peat 12th Annual Beneath the Balconies is all set for downtown Violent youth will go to infamous Louisiana prison, federal judge orders A 'Who Done It?' at Rosehill Cemetery Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit