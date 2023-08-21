BSA holding a joint scouting recruitment event for boys and girls By AIDAN MILFORD THE DAILY IBERIAN Aidan Milford Reporter/Paginator Author facebook Author linkedin Author email Aug 21, 2023 Aug 21, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Local scouting organizations teamed up and are holding a joint scouting night at the VFW Post 1982 at on 1907 Jefferson Terrace Blvd. on Tuesday, Aug. 22Cub Scouts of America Troop 463 and Boy Scouts of America (BSA) Troop 133 chartered through the VFW, partnered with BSA Girls Troop 331 Chartered through the Episcopal Church.Starting at 6 p.m., boys and girls in kindergarten through age 18 can come to the VFW and see what the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts have to offer.Scouts can choose to sign up there, or can come back and sign up at any point throughout the school year.Kids will get the opportunity to learn about scouting in question and answer format to ask about what they may specifically be interested in.The Cub Scouts Troop is for boys and girls through fifth grade. Kids in sixth grade and above join the separate BSA troops. The BSA girl’s troop started four years ago in New Iberia.This joint scouting night essentially serves as the organizations’ annual recruitment event. They work on the same schedule as the school year, so as school picks up, so does scouting. Copy article link AIDAN MILFORD / THE DAILY IBERIAN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Education Job Market Aidan Milford Reporter/Paginator Author facebook Author linkedin Author email Follow Aidan Milford Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular TWO VIDEOS: Train crashes into tractor-trailer in New Iberia with injuries Body found on back porch Man identified from fatal porch shooting in New Iberia Saturday Riser signs major deal with Port of Iberia Twenty rail cars and two locomotives derailed in Monday incident Local deacon, wife showed love of Christ from others The Blessed 7: Babies born at Iberia Medical Center After Romero’s shrimp boat sinks in high seas, he takes on Gulf to live ACROSS THE BAYOU: It's like riding a bike ... or a red wagon Fines could be coming for messy trash Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit