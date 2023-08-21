scouts

Local scouting organizations teamed up and are holding a joint scouting night at the VFW Post 1982 at on 1907 Jefferson Terrace Blvd. on Tuesday, Aug. 22

Cub Scouts of America Troop 463 and Boy Scouts of America (BSA) Troop 133 chartered through the VFW, partnered with BSA Girls Troop 331 Chartered through the Episcopal Church.



AIDAN MILFORD / THE DAILY IBERIAN

