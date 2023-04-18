photo

The historic district of Grand Coteau, Louisiana (Center Square photo).

A bill to help the state’s small rural communities to fund infrastructure projects and address emergency issues moves to the House Committee on Appropriations after clearing the Ways and Means Committee.

Members of the Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday voted unanimously to approve House Bill 155, sponsored by Rep. Rhonda Butler, R-Acadia, who reintroduced the legislation to create the Louisiana Rural Infrastructure Revolving Loan Program after it failed to gain full approval last session.



