britishcompany
Buy Now

Aquaspersions will invest at least $7.5 million and create 25 new jobs after establishing a PPE supply chain base in St. Martin Parish by early 2024. 

Aquaspersions Limited, a global manufacturer of water-based additives for the latex, paint and adhesives industries, announced on Friday it is investing at least $7.5 million to establish a new production facility in St. Martin Parish.

The facility will primarily supply critical components for the growing Made in USA nitrile glove industry, including SafeSource Direct’s two Louisiana locations, establishing a key PPE supply chain base in the state.



Tags