Erin Eribarne, center, stands with Carl and Ella Breaux at the site of Breaux's Flowers. Eribarne is taking over the business from the Breauxs, who have owned and operated the shop since 1997. 

 SUBMITTED THE DAILY IBERIAN

Breaux’s Flowers on Center Street has fallen under new ownership, with new owner Erin Eribarne excited to continue providing quality service to the community.

Breaux’s Flowers has been serving the community since 1997 and was run by Ella and Carl Breaux.



