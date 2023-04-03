Breaux’s Flowers on Center Street has fallen under new ownership, with new owner Erin Eribarne excited to continue providing quality service to the community.
Breaux’s Flowers has been serving the community since 1997 and was run by Ella and Carl Breaux.
According to a prepared statement, the passing of the torch is “bittersweet to handover something you’ve worked on your entire life, but we’re excited to entrust our beloved shop to Erin, who shares our commitment to exceptional customer service and the highest quality arrangements.
“We have no doubt that she and her team will carry on the legacy of Breaux’s Flowers and serve the community with the same level of care and dedication that we have for over two decades.”
Eribarne said she has extensive management experience that has equipped her to lead Breaux’s Flowers into a new era along with a team of carefully assembled florists and designers who share her energy.
“At Breaux’s Flowers, we understand the importance of flowers in every aspect of life, and we are dedicated to providing our customers with the most beautiful and meaningful arrangements for every occasion,” Eribarne said.
She added that the business will have the same location and address, customers can expect to see changes such as updated branding, pre-made arrangements for quick purchase and holiday specials.
The interior of the building has also been updated with a bright design.
Phone orders and deliveries will begin to be taken starting April 3. For more information, call 337-364-6467. A grand reopening will also be held on April 10.