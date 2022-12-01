After a Thanksgiving-eve murder, New Iberia Police have made two arrests and a warrant is out for a third.
Police said a 17-year-old teen was arrested on Thanksgiving for the murder and a second male who turned himself in is now in jail.
In a story reported first by the Daily Iberian, Police said the fatal shooting took place Wednesday just before noon at the intersection of Field and Elizabeth streets.
Police said Brailon Jack, 22, of New Iberia died at the scene from the gun shot wounds.
A 17-year-old was charged on Thanksgiving day (Nov. 24) with first-degree felony murder, felony armed robbery, felony conspiracy to commit armed robbery, felony obstruction of justice and having a firearm in a firearm-free zone.
The male teen was arraigned and is being held in the Terrebonne Juvenile Detention Center. The name will not be released until courts decide if he is tried as an adult.
On Dec. 1, Jhamad Allen turned himself in to New Iberia Police.
Police have charged Allen with first-degree murder, felony obstruction of justice, accessory after the fact to first-degree murder (a felony) and felony obstruction of justice.
Allen was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.
Police have an active warrant out for Jytraveous Eugene.
Eugene is wanted for first-degree murder, felony armed robbery, felony conspiracy to commit armed robbery, felony obstruction of justice and and having a firearm in a firearm-free zone
Eugene and Allen are former football players from schools in the region, and Allen was named a player to watch in 2014 by a regional publication. Eugene was listed as a quarterback for three years, but not this season, which should have been his senior year.
Editor
John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.
