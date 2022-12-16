At 9:01 a.m. on December 16, 2022, the New Iberia Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Brianna Drive.
Upon arrival, responding officers located the victim on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.
The victim was transported to a local hospital by ambulance where she later succumbed to her injuries.
Detectives responded to process the scene and interview witnesses.
After interviewing multiple witnesses, and collecting evidence, including video surveillance, Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Kailin Renee Livingston, 22, on the charge of second-degree murder.
Livingston is approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Livingston’s last known address is on Prairie Lane in Lafayette. Livingston is believed to be in the Youngsville area.
Any individual found to be harboring Livingston will be criminally charged.
Detectives located a vehicle registered to Livingston, which they believe she may be in. The vehicle is a 2001 Toyota Avalon silver in color. The vehicle was last known to display Louisiana license plate 824FJK.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Livingston please contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306. Information can also be submitted through Iberia Parish Crimestoppers by calling (337) 364-TIPS or by downloading the P3 App on your smart device.
