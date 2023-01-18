crime scene police tape do not cross
The Daily Iberian has learned a 14-year-old is in custody, wanted for second-degree murder charges of a juvenile when a body was found earlier this week.

The body was found near a tree line off West Admiral Doyle Drive and had been there for a few days, police said. There was a gunshot wound.

