featured top story BREAKING: New Iberia police investigating morning homicide STAFF REPORTS Dec 16, 2022 Dec 16, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago UPDATE: 10:04 a.m.: the victim from this morning's shooting has died. BREAKING: New Iberia police are on the scene of a shooting this morning at approximately 9 a.m. near the intersection of Bri Anne and Fontelieu. One victim has been transported to the hospital. The Daily Iberian will have updates on this breaking story as they become available