New Iberia Police have arrested a man wanted for the attempted murder of a female on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Working with the U.S. Marshal's, New Iberia Police said Jacoby Joseph Colbert, 31, of St. Martinsville, has been arrested on charges of attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm/concealed by a convicted felon, illegal use of weapons/dangerous instruments and parole violation.



