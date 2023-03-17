New Iberia Police have arrested a man wanted for the attempted murder of a female on Saturday, Feb. 25.
Working with the U.S. Marshal's, New Iberia Police said Jacoby Joseph Colbert, 31, of St. Martinsville, has been arrested on charges of attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm/concealed by a convicted felon, illegal use of weapons/dangerous instruments and parole violation.
He was picked up Friday morning by U.S. Marshals in St. Martin Parish. He was booked and released on the warrant to the New Iberia Police Department where he is in custody.
On Feb, 25, New Iberia Police said a shooting took place in the 1000 block of Mississippi Street. Colbert allegedly shot a female victim multiple times.
She was taken to a local hospital then transferred to another medical facility in the New Orleans area for care. She was originally listed in stable but critical condition.
Police interviewed witnesses at the scene, reviewed video and immediately had a warrant for Colbert.
"He evaded and left town so we contacted the U.S. Marshal's and they have been tracking him since he has been evading us," New Iberia Police Chief Todd D'Albor said. "It's a common practice, they assist us in apprehending the person. We definitely appreciate their assistance in this case."
