Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office Detective Paul Buswell had just finished work and was off-duty heading home on Highway 182 on Monday just after 5 p.m. when he noticed a driver of a tractor trailer stuck on the train tracks.

Buswell stopped and the driver said his tractor trailer was lodged on the track and he was trying to add air to his lift system to get free. Buswell called dispatch who then called BNSF Railway. Moments later, a train was coming through.

train derailment crash semi New Iberia.jpeg
Aerial footage after the accident on Monday night. Iberia Parish Sheriff Deputies launched a drone to get quick photos of the scene to see if there were hazardous chemicals leaking from the cars. Sheriff Tommy Romero said this footage allowed the different agencies to plan the cleanup and keep residents safe. Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office photo.
train derailment crash semi New Iberia

Aerial footage after the accident on Monday night shows what remained of the semi and how the trains tipped over near the wreckage. Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office photo.

First video is by Joshua Faulk, second video and photos are by Seth Pattillo.
train derailment crash semi New Iberia
Buy Now

Traffic was diverted for several days as a result of the incident. 
train derailment crash semi New Iberia

Aerial footage after the accident courtesy the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.
train derailment crash semi New Iberia
Buy Now

Cleaning up the scene on Wednesday.
train derailment crash semi New Iberia
Buy Now

There is a phone number on the rail crossing residents should know (800-832-5452) to report an emergency. The crossing number is on each sign.
train derailment crash semi New Iberia
Buy Now

This is a screen grab from the video shot by Seth Pattillo moments before impact.
train derailment crash semi New Iberia
This is a screen grab from the video shot by Joshua Faulk moments before impact.


Tags