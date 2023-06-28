The New Iberia Boys and Girls Club hosted the annual flag football program for Boys and Girls Clubs in the Acadiana Region.
There were 157 kids from four different clubs from the region who played in the program, including the Frankie Club from Lafayette, the Opelousas Club and the Vermilion Club from Abbeville.
The dance and cheer teams from each club accompanied the games with a half-time style performance.
The program was separated into multiple age categories with an 8-11 bracket, a 12-14 bracket and teen (14 and up) 7-versus-7.
The program started with the 8-11 games Iberia vs. Jackie and Opelousas vs. Vermilion. Going into their match, the Iberia team displayed utter confidence in both offense and defense, and they backed it up with a 28-0 victory.
As the age of the players progressed, so did their competitive nature. After a hard-fought game between 12-14 age Iberia and Vermilion teams resulted in a 28-21 win for Iberia. The even more intense teen game between Vermilion and Iberia resulted in a 18-13 win for Iberia.
Due to time constraints, not every game could be played, and much of the latter half of the program was canceled. However, they are hosting a set of championship games Thursday, July 27, so every kid will get a chance to perform on the field.
As a way to give leadership experience and acclimate the kids to responsibility, members of each boys and girls clubs refereed the games of other teams.
The director of Iberia Boys and Girls Club, Brianna Davis said the program initially started as a way to promote fitness during the COVID-19 pandemic, but quickly exceeded expectations.
“It grew from just fitness into matches in the club and just didn't stop growing. We are even talking with more northern clubs from around the state, but that's really a ways away. It's truly the beginning of something great,” Davis said.
Davis said the games wouldn't be possible without the coaches. They dedicated the necessary time for practice and coordination between the players and the teams required to hold the event. The Iberia team’s coach, Deandre Hypolite, said he and the kids practiced constantly leading up to the event.
“I have to give my kids all of me, so they can give their all on the field,” Hypolite said.
Donations and sponsors made the event possible. The Pinhook family foundation sponsored the event. Blake Miguez and Jacob Landry donated food, tents and water and Sheriff Tommy Romero donated a tent.