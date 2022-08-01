The New Iberia Kiwanis Club provided extra fun for children at the New Iberia Boys and Girls Clubs Friday as the young people celebrated the last day of camp before school starts up again.
Program Director Brianna Gregoire said the Kiwanis Club usually provides a Quiz Bowl at the end of the summer for kids to enjoy, but this year the club decided to do things a little differently.
“Every year Kiwanis hosts a big event for us, but this year we decided to do something to really let the kids blow off some steam before school starts,” Davis said.
That included a massive fun jump being set up in the Boys and Girls Clubs gymnasium where kids could run through an obstacle course, slide down and then shoot some baskets all within the same reason.
Davis said the club also donated backpacks for all of the children at the Boys and Girls Clubs summer camp, and provided pizza and drinks for the kids as well.
“What’s really exciting is having them come out and support the youth,” Davis said.
The Boys and Girls Clubs also held an award ceremony for kids who did exceptional work in academic success, good character and healthy lifestyles. Awards were given to kids in each of those three categories and Davis said the Kiwanis Club offered extra goodies for those that were chosen.
There was also a performance portion of the day where some young people performed with musical instruments and other skills. Davis said the Kiwanis Club offered gift cards for some of the kids who performed during that portion of the day as well.
“It’s really nice having people from the community recognizing what the youth and staff are doing here,” Davis said.
After a short break, the New Iberia Boys and Girls Clubs will once again be providing after school care from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. during the school year. Davis said the club is encouraging signing up now if parents want to enroll their children into the club.
“We’re here doing homework and promoting programs to make sure kids have a safe place to go after school,” Davis said.