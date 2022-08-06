Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

After spending months getting to know the local community, Kyle Bourque said he is more excited than ever to begin his first year as Catholic High School’s new principal.

Bourque, a Kaplan native, has been especially busy this past week as CHS officially begins the new school year, and Bourque said the experience has been one to remember.