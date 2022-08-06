After spending months getting to know the local community, Kyle Bourque said he is more excited than ever to begin his first year as Catholic High School’s new principal.
Bourque, a Kaplan native, has been especially busy this past week as CHS officially begins the new school year, and Bourque said the experience has been one to remember.
“It’s been a whirlwind, but I’m loving every minute of it,” he said. “This community, both Catholic High and New Iberia, is filled with wonderful people.”
Bourque was announced as the principal of Catholic High following the departure of Stella Arabie, PH.D, who had served as principal at Catholic High for four years.
Following a search committee that screened a number of applicants earlier this year, Bourque was named to the position by the Diocese of Lafayette.
Although this will be his first administrative job in New Iberia, Bourque has a long history teaching in Acadiana. He began his educational career in Abbeville at Vermilion Catholic followed by teaching experience at Teurling Catholic for 12 years.
Following that, he served as principal of St. Cecilia Catholic School in Broussard before ultimately taking the position of CHS principal earlier this year. Following his departure, former Catholic High administrator Erin Henry replaced Bourque as the new principal of St. Cecilia.
Bourque said working in Catholic education has been important throughout his professional career.
“I graduated from the public school system, but when I became an educator I wanted to be in a faith-filled environment,” he said. “Working in Catholic education has always been my dream.”
Part of the decision for initially choosing Catholic High as his destination was the diversity of age groups he would get to work with as principal.
“I was at an elementary school and I really missed working with oler kids,” he said. “I think working with kids all over the age spectrum really prepared me for this.”
As the new school year begins, Bourque said he is most excited to see Catholic High grow academically in numbers and achievements.