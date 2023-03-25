Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. will be getting a second term in office after coming out victorious against opponent Clarence Clark in Saturday’s election.
Bourgeois won the election with 55 percent of the vote, or 598 voters turning out for the election in his favor. Clark, who has served as a Jeanerette alderman for years, lost his bid for the position with 45 percent of the vote, or 487 voters. Unofficial turnout for the election was 34.5 percent.
"I appreciate the confidence from those of you that are here and the others for giving me an opportunity to be their humble servant for another four years," Bourgeois said in a social media video posted shortly after the results Saturday. "It ain't about being a politician, it's about public service."
Two seats on Jeanerette’s Board of Aldermen were also decided during the election. Former Mayor Pro Tem Tia Simmons will be taking up the position once again after she defeated incumbent Willie “Poochie” Ward, garnering 60 percent of the vote, or 639 votes in her favor. Ward finished with 40 percent of the vote, or 432 votes by the end of the night.
Ward 1 will be seeing a brand new aldermen following Clark’s departure from the position in order to run for mayor. Mariah Clay won Saturday night’s election for the position, defeating opponent Classie “Sticky” Charles Clay with 57 percent of the vote, or 158 voters.
Ward 3 residents will be having a runoff election following Saturday night’s results, with incumbent Butch Bourgeois garnering 47 percent of the vote, or 127 voters by the end of the night. Bourgeois will be facing Trenia Joseph, who received 37 percent, or 100 votes in her favor. Candidate Monica Duplantis finished third, with 16 percent, or 42 votes.