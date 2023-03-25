Bourgeois wins election

Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. succeeding in his bid for a second term as Jeanerette mayor following the results of Saturday night's election. 

Bourgeois won the election with 55 percent of the vote, or 598 voters turning out for the election in his favor. Clark, who has served as a Jeanerette alderman for years, lost his bid for the position with 45 percent of the vote, or 487 voters. Unofficial turnout for the election was 34.5 percent.



