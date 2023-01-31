Qualifying for Jeanerette Board of Aldermen seats as well as the mayoral seat ended for the March 25 election, with Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. facing a competitor in District 1 Alderman Clarence Clark.
Clark qualified to run for Jeanerette mayor and will be facing Bourgeois who has also put in a bid for a second term in the position.
Bourgeois began his term four years ago in the midst of Jeanerette’s fiscal administration takeover by the state of Louisiana following three years of failing to produce an audit for the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office.
Bourgeois said Thursday that during his tenure he has been able to provide fiscal management to Jeanerette’s administration and wants to continue that trend.
“I believe under my administration and direction we’ve begun to accomplish quite a bit,” Bourgeois said. “We’re on the revitalization side of things and we’ve certainly acquired more grants.”
“We have the momentum and we’re wanting to continue with that,” he added. “We’ve got good rapport with the state and I think my fiscal management skills have been an asset.”
Clark, who has served on the Jeanerette Board of Aldermen since 2015, has been vocal for years about improving the state of Jeanerette’s police department and said he wants to tackle crime in the city.
“I’m running because I want to bring change,” Clark said. “I want to see activities return when it comes down to the youth, getting officers trained and eliminating these shootings.
“I’ve been speaking with constituents, and they’re tired of jumping to their floor in the middle of the night.”
Clark has worked in fire department and police department capacities in St. Mary Parish, said he wants to get aggressive with tackling crime as well as build more economic development in Jeanerette.
In other races, Alderman-at-large Willie Ward will be facing Tia Simmons, who previously occupied the position, in the March 25 race.
Aldermen Ray Duplechain and Charlene Moore all qualified for another term in their respective seats, with no competition signing on as of Thursday.
The Alderman 1 seat occupied by Clark was filled by Mariah Clay, who qualified for the position Friday. District 3 Alderman Butch Bourgeois will be running against Monica Duplantis for another term.
Qualifying ends at the end of the business day today.