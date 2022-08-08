Purchase Access

Bouligny Plaza in downtown New Iberia has undergone quite a facelift in the past year as a new tourist information center has been set up in the center of the area.

The new information center is located in the building that formerly housed restrooms at Bouligny Plaza, The interior of the building was removed and panels were recently put in that include historical and cultural information for those new to the city.



