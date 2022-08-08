Bouligny Plaza in downtown New Iberia has undergone quite a facelift in the past year as a new tourist information center has been set up in the center of the area.
The new information center is located in the building that formerly housed restrooms at Bouligny Plaza, The interior of the building was removed and panels were recently put in that include historical and cultural information for those new to the city.
Minvielle Lumber, who was put in charge of the project by the New Iberia City Council, has been working on the project since 2021 and declared the project substantially complete in February.
Much of construction work entailed removing the interior of the former restrooms, which were rarely used and often had loitering problems, and making way for an open air layout.
The panels featured underneath the awning show some of the main businesses and sites in New Iberia that are open to the public and tourists. Sites like Tabasco, Lake Fausse Point and a listing of annual festivals held in Iberia Parish are displayed so those visiting the city for the first time can receive a rundown of some of the annual happenings in the area.
In addition to being a tourist attraction, Mayor Freddie DeCourt has previously said the area could potentially be used as a way to catapult more public events in Bouligny Plaza.
The structure could be closed off and used as an entrance to ticketed events inside Bouligny Plaza, and with a recently announced stage heading to the Steamboat Warehouse Pavilion that idea may be becoming more of a reality.
The information center is just one of many new additions recently added to Bouligny Plaza. A logo bearing the name of the city has been added next to the Steamboat Warehouse Pavilion, and a new veteran’s memorial was completed last year as the conclusion to a longstanding effort from the Iberia Veterans Association to have a memorial in the park. The gazebo in the plaza has also experienced some roofing repairs.
Across the bayou, the city recently completed a kayak/canoe dock that can be used for recreational paddlers as well.