The 2023 High School Student of the Year is Cecile Granger of New Iberia Senior High. From left, Superintendent Heath Hulin, Iberia Parish Supervisor Alfreda Jackson, Granger and Principal Emanuel Harding.
The 2023 Elementary School Student of the Year is John-Robert Bourque of Coteau Elementary. From left are Iberia Parish Supervisor Alfreda Jackson, Coteau Elementary Principal Consuela Roberson, Bourque and Superintendent Heath Hulin
The 2023 Middle School Student of the Year is Anaya Alem of Iberia Middle School. From left are Iberia Parish Supervisor Alfreda Jackson, Iberia Middle School Principal Dina Bourque, Alem, and Superintendent Heath Hulin.
The 2023 High School Student of the Year is Cecile Granger of New Iberia Senior High. From left, Superintendent Heath Hulin, Iberia Parish Supervisor Alfreda Jackson, Granger and Principal Emanuel Harding.
The 2023 Elementary School Student of the Year is John-Robert Bourque of Coteau Elementary. From left are Iberia Parish Supervisor Alfreda Jackson, Coteau Elementary Principal Consuela Roberson, Bourque and Superintendent Heath Hulin
The 2023 Middle School Student of the Year is Anaya Alem of Iberia Middle School. From left are Iberia Parish Supervisor Alfreda Jackson, Iberia Middle School Principal Dina Bourque, Alem, and Superintendent Heath Hulin.
The Iberia Parish School Board will be honoring the Elementary, Middle and High School Students of the Year at Wednesday’s meeting.
John-Robert Bourque, Anaya Alem and Cecile Granger will be recognized for their achievements of becoming the elementary, middle and high school students of the year respectively at the meeting.
The students were selected as a NISH top student after school staff and administration reviewed several applications for the honor. Students receiving the distinction are chosen based on a rubric that includes GPA, extracurricular activities, achievements and other criteria.
Cecile Granger, 17, is the daughter of Johnathan and Juliet Granger. She was also honored at the school by Superintendent Heath Hulin, Iberia Parish Supervisor Alfreda Jackson and Principal Emanuel Harding.
The 2023 Middle School Student of the Year went to Anaya Alem of Iberia Middle School. Alem was honored at the school by Jackson, Iberia Middle School Principal Dina Bourque and Hulin.
The 2023 Elementary School Student of the Year is John-Robert Bourque of Coteau Elementary. He was honored at the school recently by Jackson, Coteau Elementary Principal Consuela Roberson and Hulin.
In other business, the board will vote on a resolution regarding mandated school board member training and instruction and take appropriate action at the meeting. The resolution is being introduced by Superintendent of Schools Heath Hulin.
The board will also consider a staff request to make network upgrades to the wireless network in the Iberia Parish School District.
A resolution to consider extending the contract for the Iberia Parish School Board’s legal counsel and take appropriate action is on the agenda as well.
The meeting takes place 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Iberia Parish School Board’s administrative office on Jane Street.