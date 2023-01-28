smuggling eggs

In this photo from U.S. Border Patrol Agents, another bust was made of eggs trying to come into the United States.

 By JOHN ANDERSON THE DAILY IBERIAN

The United States Customs and Border Protection is asking Americans to stop trying to smuggle in raw eggs from Mexico.

As avian flu is causing the price of eggs and poultry to rise, along with the current inflation rate, people are purchasing the products in Mexico instead of shelling out the extra cash at the grocery store.



