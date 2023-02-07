Fentanly

15,000 fentanyl pills seized by the DEA were found in candy containers. (U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration photo)

U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland, claimed at a U.S. House committee hearing Tuesday that the majority of fentanyl – 90% – was being seized at southern border ports of entry and that over 80% of those apprehended for smuggling it were American citizens.

“We’ve got to stop the flow of fentanyl into our country,” he said. “It’s a matter of life and death.” However, he said, “the vast majority of fentanyl coming into the country is seized at ports of entry, not from migrants traveling across the border on foot.”



