The Iberia Parish Library Main Branch played host to a weekend-long book sale for the benefit of the library.
The Friends of the Library held its book sale in the back of the Main Branch with discounts for a variety of books.
Event-goers could head to the building on Main Street Friday through Sunday to peruse the large selection of fiction, non-fiction and cookbooks.
The group is composed of hundreds of individuals who donate their time and expertise to support, promote and raise awareness of the Iberia Parish Library.
The main purpose of the group is to promote and support the resources of the entire library system, and they also provide needed funds for materials, equipment, programming and beautification projects not funded by the library’s budget.
Other efforts the Friends of the Library engage in include the summer reading challenge, spring carnival, Terror on the Teche, cooking classes, movie nights, board game nights, arts and crafts and murder mystery parties.
The group also accepts book donations during business hours at the Main Library. Items donated can be put in the book sale.
The Friends of the Library is looking for volunteers to keep the group’s efforts going. The group is also looking for enthusiastic and dedicated members to serve on the Friends of the Library Board. Those interested can head to iberialibrary.org for more information.