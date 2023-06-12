Target

An email to police for two local Target locations said, "You have betrayed the LGBTQ+ community. You are pathetic cowards who bowed to the wishes of far right extremists who want to exterminate us. We will not tolerate intolerance nor indifference. If you are not with us then you are against us. That is why we placed a bomb in each of your locations, evacuate now as this is only to cause economic damage." (photo from corporate.target.com)

 By JOHN ANDERSON THE DAILY IBERIAN

The two Target store locations in Lafayette received active threats of explosives on Saturday because stores across the country put up the word "pride" with a rainbow.

Police said they were notified about the threat at 5:15 p.m. to a local news channel by email (the email allegedly came in around 4:39 p.m.).







