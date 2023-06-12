An email to police for two local Target locations said, "You have betrayed the LGBTQ+ community. You are pathetic cowards who bowed to the wishes of far right extremists who want to exterminate us. We will not tolerate intolerance nor indifference. If you are not with us then you are against us. That is why we placed a bomb in each of your locations, evacuate now as this is only to cause economic damage." (photo from corporate.target.com)
The two Target store locations in Lafayette received active threats of explosives on Saturday because stores across the country put up the word "pride" with a rainbow.
Police said they were notified about the threat at 5:15 p.m. to a local news channel by email (the email allegedly came in around 4:39 p.m.).
The Lafayette Police Department, the Lafayette Fire Department and Target staff "conducted ... a thorough safety sweep at the Target location of 3225 Louisiana Ave. and 4313 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, police said.
Lafayette Police did not release the entire email, just a portion of a sentence.
Television station KLFY-10 said the email said, “You have betrayed the LGBTQ+ community. You are pathetic cowards who bowed to the wishes of far right extremists who want to exterminate us. We will not tolerate intolerance nor indifference. If you are not with us then you are against us. That is why we placed a bomb in each of your locations, evacuate now as this is only to cause economic damage.”
Lafayette police said the did not evacuate either location and no explosive devices were located, adding, "These incidents will be further investigated." KLFY said the Louisiana Avenue store was cleared around 8 p.m.
Police said if anyone wants an update on the investigation, the updates "shall be provided."
On Saturday, Police immediately contacted both Target locations to let them know about the threat.
During the investigation, police said they reviewed the Target security system and "it was determined that the location was safe to continue operations."
Target has a "pride" section on the website with colorful clothing and statements about anti-racism, diversity and acceptance.
KLFY news said a Target in Baton Rogue was also mentioned.
John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.