Board to consider insurance recommendation BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Jun 20, 2023 The Iberia Parish School Board will consider a recommendation on the board's casualty insurance for the 2024 fiscal year at Wednesday's meeting.The board will also vote to purchase food and food related supplies on a state contract for the 2024 school year and take appropriate action at the meeting as well.In other business, the board will consider the approval of the proposed school board meeting calendar for the new school year.A recommendation to renew an existing agreement with Johnson Controls Security Solutions LLC. will be voted on at the meeting as well.The board will consider a recommendation to advertise for an ESSER project to request proposals for camera system upgrades parishwide and take appropriate action.Another agenda item will have the board voting to consider a recommendation to advertise for a bid for upgrades at Iberia Middle School, Westgate High School and Daspit Elementary School.A report from Chairman Dan LeBlanc from the executive committee meeting held on June 14 will be read during the meeting as well.Finally, Superintendent Heath Hulin will go into executive session with the board for a performance review.The meeting takes place 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the board's administrative office on Jane Street.