The Iberia Parish School Board will discuss moving into an agreement with the Town of Delcambre for the use of an adjacent property near Delcambre Elementary School at Wednesday’s meeting.
Mayor Pam Blakely previously approached the boart to request using the vacant property for a recreational site or park that could be used by the elementary school and community.
If approved by the board Wednesday, the property located on the northeast corner of Pelloat Street and Main Street will be used by Delcambre government for a recreational park.
The Iberia Parish School Board overwhelmingly approved of the idea when Blakely came to the school board in May asking for the land use. Board member Brad Norris even suggested donating the land to the town since the site is currently not being used by the school district.
“We want it to be a safe haven park for our community,” Blakely said at that meeting. “There’s a lot of danger in our community and we want a safe place for our children and families to have gatherings and feel safe.”
Future plans associated with the park include playground equipment, a covered area with picnic tables, a basketball court, walking track and a small splash pad.
According to documents associated with the request, the town has donors attached to the project and about $30,000 on hand to begin the project. Grant applications are also slated for the future but will not be the only means of furnishing the needs of the facility.
In other business, the board will recognize several Louisiana Comeback Campuses in the school district, including Coteau Elementary, Daspit Elementary, Jeanerette Senior High, St. Charles Elementary and North Lewis Elementary.
The meeting takes place 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the school board’s administrative office on Jane Street.