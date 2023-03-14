Delcambre Mayor Pam Blakely will be addressing the Iberia Parish School Board Wednesday to request a small recreational park to be created near Delcambre Elementary.
Blakely will be addressing the board on behalf of the Town of Delcambre for the park, which will include playground equipment, a covered area with picnic tables, a basketball court, walking track and a small splash pad.
According to documents associated with the request, the town has donors attached to the project and about $30,000 on hand to begin the project. Grant applications are also slated for the future but will not be the only means of furnishing the needs of the facility.
Should the school district ever have need of the property, it will be the responsibility of the town to remove items and restore the property to its original state, according to the proposed agreement. There is a six-foot-high fence separating the two properties and the park should not interfere with the board’s adjoining area.
It is also the intent of the agreement for the Town of Delcambre to assume all liability for as long as the town is in full control of the property.
In other business, the board will vote to approve advertising for bids for the painting of Center Street Elementary School and take appropriate action as well.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the board’s administrative office on Jane Street.