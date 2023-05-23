The Iberia Parish School Board will consider a request to acquire an architect for the relocation of Anderson Middle School at Wednesday’s meeting.
The agenda item is likely the beginning of a long journey to move Anderson out of its current location and closer to Westgate High School at the current site of Sugarland Elementary.
The project comes after the recent approval of a bond renewal for the Iberia Parish School District. Prior to the election, IPSD officials touted several projects that the bond renewal will be covering in order to improve the school district’s infrastructure.
Moving Anderson from its current location was one of the largest projects on that list, with district officials citing safety issues in its current location that have caused the school to need a new location. The estimated construction cost for the project is $19 million.
The Maintenance Department is requesting the board to acquire Architects’ Design Studio in order to prepare construction documents, prepare the advertising of bids, and checking compliance with contract documents in conjunction with the project.
The department is proposing a fixed fee $1.3 million for architect services, which is 7 percent of the construction cost.
In other business, the board will vote to approve Paul Allain as the architect for the expansion of the Iberia Parish Career Center. The project is also associated with the bond renewal and will come at an estimated project budget of $14 million with the architect receiving a fixed fee of 7 percent.
The meeting takes place 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the board’s administrative office on Jane Street.