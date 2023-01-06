The Iberia Parish School Board was sworn in for another year at Wednesday’s meeting, with legal counsel Wayne Landry administering the oath of office to the 14 members of the board.
The swearing in included two new faces to the governmental body. Rachel Toups and Suzette Charpentier will both be serving their first terms as school board members after they were elected in November and December’s general and runoff elections respectively.
The board also appointed for the new year, which largely resembled the same makeup as the 2022 board. Dan LeBlanc was unanimously nominated as board president, which will mark his second year in a row in the position.
LeBlanc thanked the board for the unanimous vote of confidence,
“I appreciate the vote of confidence and I will try to do my best,” LeBlanc said.
Brad Norris was also unanimously nominated as vice-president, which will keep him in the same position as he was previously in as well.
Other appointments included Nursey McNeal as second vice-president, and Danny Segura as committeeman-at-large.
Superintendent of Schools Heath Hulin said the meeting was purposefully kept short to focus on the council members and welcomed the two new members.
“We’re happy to have you join us on the Iberia Parish School Board,” he said.