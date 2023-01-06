ipsb
Legal counsel Wayne Landry, center, swears in the Iberia Parish School Board for a new term in office at Wednesday's meeting. 

 BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN

The Iberia Parish School Board was sworn in for another year at Wednesday’s meeting, with legal counsel Wayne Landry administering the oath of office to the 14 members of the board.

The swearing in included two new faces to the governmental body. Rachel Toups and Suzette Charpentier will both be serving their first terms as school board members after they were elected in November and December’s general and runoff elections respectively.



