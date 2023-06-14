A yearly procedure to adopt a budget for the new fiscal year got heated during Monday’s Jeanerette Board of Aldermen meeting got heated when members of the board struck out several items in the proposal that was presented to them.
When Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. presented the proposed budget to the board, Aldermen Clarence Clark and Ray Duplechain both had questions on several line items that included a vehicle for the mayor to use.
Duplechain said he felt the amount of money budgeted for the line item was too high, and that the mayor could trade his allowance for the vehicle if he so chose.
“If the mayor doesn’t want the allowance instead of a vehicle, we can do that here,” Duplechain.
The $30,000 line item was cut out along with fuel and oil expenses and tires and repairs for the budget as well.
Clark also contested the amount of money currently going to dispatchers for public safety, an differed to take $45,000 in funds that were budgeted for a new vehicle and use those for a raise for the dispatchers.
Bourgeois cut off the discussion to say that the budget was deliberated over a lengthy period of time, and said a veto could be possible with the changes.
“We spent excessive amounts of time and you're trying to strip this budget,” Bourgeois said. “If they don’t accept the proposal I will veto this. This is totally out of order.”
Duplechain countered that he had tried to discuss issues he had with the budget during a finance committee, but said he was told by the mayor “Whatever floats your boat.”
“Well, I’m floating my boat now,” Duplechain said.
After several minutes of continued deliberation on the budget, the board voted to adopt the amended budget. If a veto does occur, the board could possibly override the veto with unanimous approval.
“We have got to get this thing finished before June 30,” Bourgeois said.