The Iberia Parish School Board voted to take a request for the donation of a piece of land near Delcambre Elementary under advisement at Wednesday’s meeting.
Delcambre Mayor Pam Blakely addressed the board regarding the issue, and said the town wanted to create a park near the school that would include a small area that is currently fenced off.
“We want it to be a safe haven park for our community,” Blakely said. “There’s a lot of danger in our community and we want a safe place for our children and families to have gatherings and feel safe.”
Future plans associated with the park include playground equipment, a covered area with picnic tables, a basketball court, walking track and a small splash pad.
According to documents associated with the request, the town has donors attached to the project and about $30,000 on hand to begin the project. Grant applications are also slated for the future but will not be the only means of furnishing the needs of the facility.
The board agreed with the proposal, especially since the board-owned property is not being used for any purpose currently.
“Why not just get rid of the property,” board member Brad Norris asked.
Legal counsel Wayne Landry said school boards in Louisiana are not allowed to donate property to other governmental entities.
You have to go through the process,” Landry said. “The school board is limited in that you have to go through a procedure like you do on abandoned property, you can’t just give it away.”
Even though governments can freely exchange equipment with agreements, Landry said the exchange of property is not allowed in Louisiana.
“If I had it my way, you wouldn’t even need to be here tonight,” Landry said to Blakely. “We’d be giving it. It’s the same taxpayers.”
The board unanimously accepted a resolution to take the deal under advisement, and a recommendation brought forward at a future meeting.