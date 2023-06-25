ipsb
Board President Dan LeBlanc discusses rising insurance costs at Wednesday's Iberia Parish School Board meeting.

 BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN

The Iberia Parish School Board voted to accept the recommendation for the board’s new year casualty insurance.

The recommendation, presented by Carmel Breaux with Norris Insurance Consultants, covered equipment breakdown, crime insurance, worker’s compensation and student accident insurance that were all approved.







