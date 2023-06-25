The Iberia Parish School Board voted to accept the recommendation for the board’s new year casualty insurance.
The recommendation, presented by Carmel Breaux with Norris Insurance Consultants, covered equipment breakdown, crime insurance, worker’s compensation and student accident insurance that were all approved.
One item not included was the casualty liability package in the proposed recommendation. Board President Dan LeBlanc said a quote for the package was only received the morning of the meeting and included a premium of $517,031, a drastic increase from the previous years’ quote.
“I feel that due to the amount we need to have a board meeting to discuss this issue,” LeBlanc said. “We’re going to have a phone conversation to see if we can adjust this premium.”
With the renewal needing to be fixed by the end of the month, board members agreed to hold a meeting next week to further discuss the quote.
“I’m pretty upset about it,” legal counsel Wayne Landry said. “Since 2018 they’ve written one check of $25,000. For that premium to go up $89,000 to me is unreasonable.”
In other business, the board approved sending a request for proposals for parishwide camera upgrades at the meeting as well.
The upgrades will consist of upgrading to new servers, adding additional hardware as well as installing an additional 10 cameras minimum with associated wiring at all locations, Maintenance Director Harry Lopez said. The maintenance will be funded through ESSER funding and is expected to cost $2,052,400.
Craig Allain said the proposals are expected to be received by interested vendors on July 25, followed by the selected vendor being notified no later than Aug. 17.