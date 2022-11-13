blanco
Paul Schexnayder looks at a display of former Governor Kathleen Blanco. Schexnayder is in the process of finishing a non-fiction children's book about Blanco's life and will be reading it during a special event Thursday. 

 BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN

A recent grant allowed local artist Paul Schexnayder to take a deep dive into the life of New Iberia native and former Governor Kathleen Blanco and turn what he discovered into a children’s book.

Schexnayder received an ArtSpark grant that allowed him to hire two editors to write a non-fiction children’s story on the life of Blanco, who Schexnayder said he knew personally.



