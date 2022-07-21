President Biden Delivers Remarks On November Jobs Report
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the November jobs report in the State Dining Room of the White House in this file photo.

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House announced Thursday morning.

Biden, 79, is fully vaccinated against the virus and has twice received booster doses, according to the statement. He is taking Paxlovid, an antiviral prescription medication that is meant to reduce the severity of symptoms and the duration of illness.



