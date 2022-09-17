Biden speaks
Speaking at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute gala in Washington, D.C., Thursday night, President Biden said, “Instead of working with us on solutions, Republicans are playing politics with human beings using them as props. What they are doing is simply wrong. It’s un-American. It’s reckless.”

