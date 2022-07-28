President Biden Delivers Remarks At The White House
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19 in the Rose Garden at the White House on July 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. President Biden’s doctor Dr. Kevin O'Connor announced this morning that Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 and will return to in person work. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden held a celebratory speech in the Rose Garden on Wednesday, marking his return to the Oval Office less than a week after testing positive for COVID-19.

Biden used the event to encourage Americans to keep updated on their COVID-19 boosters, to test for the virus using the free rapid tests available from the federal government and to access treatments, including Paxlovid, which he took while sick.



