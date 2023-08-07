Several Iberia Parish students who competed in different competitions during the summer were rewarded for their efforts by being recognized by the Iberia Parish School Board Wednesday.
The school board and Superintendent Heath Hulin recognized Beta Club members who had competed on the national level this summer as well as the Loreauville High School Band, who made the trip to Washington D.C. to perform in the 4th of July Parade.
“We’re excited to recognize a group of people that represented our district on the national level in extracurricular activities,” Hulin said.
Those recognized included Delcambre Elementary and Delcambre High students who competed in the Louisiana State Beta Convention and then proceeded on to the National Beta Convention this summer, where they earned awards in their respective categories.
It included Claire Mire, who placed first in drawing at the state convention and fourth in the national convention, and Alena Comeaux who was second in the national convention in three-dimensional design.
The quiz bowl team also qualified in the top 10 and advanced to the oral competition in the national convention, where they placed seventh in the nation in the oral competition. Members included Claire Mire, Malik Turner and Alena Comeaux.
Students from Delcambre High also competed in the national competition in the performing arts small group category. Abigail Dunigan, Kiya Norris, Briley Romero and Adyson Messman performed a selection from the musical “Matilda” and placed ninth in the nation for their performance.
Also recognized was the Loreauville High School Tiger Marching Band. The marching band was selected to represent Louisiana in the National Fourth of July Parade in Washington D.C. along with three other bands.
The band was nominated by former Principal Karen Bashay who submitted a recommendation to U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, who later informed the band they were selected for the event.
Hulin said the band had spent weeks fundraising in order to travel for the event, and the band thanked the donors and sponsors who helped make the event happen.