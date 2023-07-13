Longtime Best of the Teche contender Duhon’s Heating and Cooling is once again on the board as a finalist for Best of the Teche.
The locally owned company is operated by Wayne Duhon Sr., who’s been in business since 1995 as a Louisiana state licensed mechanical contractor.
Duhon said he won Best of the Teche in three categories last year, including Best HVAC, Best Customer Service and Best Local Company.
As a self described “old timer,” Duhon said he prides himself and his employees on their customer service and providing a trustworthy service. Duhon said he is extremely grateful for the people who have supported him over the years through Best of the Teche.
“I love it, I have a lot of friends and family and customers who all voted for me,” he said.
Duhon’s has won Best HVAC for four years in a row, and Duhon said he is hopeful and confident that he will have number five in the bag. The motto “second to none” from his military days has always stuck with Duhon, and the owner said he always tries to be the best in his professional life.
“I’m a baby boomer, I walk all day and I try to make sure anybody that works with us has (that kind of work ethic),” he said.
The family business also includes Wayne Duhon Jr. who serves as vice-president of the company and the future owner following Duhon’s retirement. With more than 28 years in business, Duhon Sr. said he is hopeful he can not only bag the fifth Best HVAC award, but also the Best Customer Service and Best Local Business awards for the second time in a row.