Duhons

Duhon's Heating and Cooling, a family business that has one Best HVAC as well as Best Local Business and Best Customer Service for Best of the Teche, is hoping customer support turns out again.

Longtime Best of the Teche contender Duhon’s Heating and Cooling is once again on the board as a finalist for Best of the Teche. 

The locally owned company is operated by Wayne Duhon Sr., who’s been in business since 1995 as a Louisiana state licensed mechanical contractor. 