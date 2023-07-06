The Baskin Robbins at 1104 E. Main St. has seen New Iberia develop for many, many years and now it has been selected as a finalist for The Daily Iberian and Acadiana Lifestyle’s 2023 Best of the Teche.
Shayna Bourque worked at the Baskin Robbins in high school at 17 years old. After graduating, she moved away, built a career and built a family. She came back to make and decorate cakes with Miss Angie.
Slowly, the idea of buying the Baskin Robbins developed, until one day in May of last year, Bourque purchased the business from the Judice family who owned the franchise for approximately 30 years.
Baskin Robbins is a fast-food restaurant chain with locations across the nation. They specialize in a variety of cold treats, like ice cream and cakes. They sell your favorite classics like chocolate and vanilla ice cream, but they also sell unique flavors like Gold Medal Ribbon and Rock N’ Pop swirl. If you have a sweet tooth and a pension for the frozen, you’ll be sure to find something you like.
This Baskin Robbins doesn’t just offer food, though, as they’ve spent time ingraining themselves in the community through donations and community projects. DOnating and giving back to the community has been a major focus for Bourque and her husband since acquiring the franchise.
“We donate to the local schools for all the kids, we donate for awards, and we help out a lot with project graduation. As a part of the community, we try to help out as much as we can,” Bourque said.
Bourque said it was a combination of their community outreach and the food and frozen treats they sell which garnered them a spot in Best of the Teche.
“It's not just the donations, we also sell a very good product. It really feels great to be appreciated like this,” Bourque concluded.