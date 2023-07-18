Rhodes Realty is a finalist for the 2023 Best of the Teche awards, which recognizes the top business in New Iberia.
The Best of the Teche allows readers to cast their votes for their favorite people, places, businesses and things in the Teche Area.
Rhodes Realty was founded in 2018 by brothers James and Justin Rhodes and is based out of Natchitoches, The brothers’ reality firm has quickly grown into one of the top realty brokerages in Louisiana. New Iberia’s branch aims to bring families into their dream homes.
Rhodes Realty’s New Iberia branch is located at 145B W Main St. The branch recently held its grand opening in April of this year to serve Iberia parish in a better way, according to Ronni Russo, agent and office director for Rhodes Realty in New Iberia. They opened their business in the Teche to serve the communities in and around New Iberia.
“We really wanted to be closer to our clientele and make it easier for them to access,” Russo said.
Rhodes Realty handles all aspects of reality. They work in both residential and commercial properties through various departments and avenues. .
Rhodes Realty has plans to grow in the future and bring in new agents and want to focus on the agents that are making New Iberia a priority. They also plan to be active in their volunteer work to show the residents that they care for their clients.
“We plan to be active in the community and community projects,” Russo said.
Being so new to the area, Russo said that they are excited to be nominated for Best of the Teche. But Russo said Rhodes Realty is here to stay and to be the best they can be for the community of New Iberia.
“We are super excited to be already recognized within the parish,” Russo said.