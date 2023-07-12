Jane's Seafood & Chinese Restaurant is nominated for 2023 Best of the Teche, which recognizes the top restaurants in New Iberia.
The Best of the Teche allows readers to cast their votes for their favorite people, places, businesses and things in the Teche Area.
Jane's Seafood & Chinese Restaurant is a family-owned and operated business in New Iberia. Started by Khai Tran and his wife Ngoan, the two came to the U.S from Vietnam in 1982.
Working as a fisherman, Khai’s goal was to build a business with which he could provide for his family, and their education. Their restaurant is located at 1201 Jane St in New Iberia.
Jane’s specialties include its renowned boiled seafood – crawfish, crabs and shrimp (in season), as well as snow crab and Dungeness crab year-round. An oyster bar serving raw and charbroiled oysters, and a full-service bar.
Other popular seafood items include the Fried Special Seafood Platter – fried shrimp, fish, oysters, crab fingers, stuffed crab, stuffed crab finger and stuffed shrimp, served with a side salad, fries, fried banana, hush puppy and bread; seafood Fettuccine, crawfish etouffeé and seafood gumbo.
Besides the fresh seafood, Jane’s offers authentic Chinese cuisine, including Fried Rice, eggrolls, Lo Mein, Sweet & Sour and Triple Crown – chicken, shrimp and beef with carrot, celery, napa cabbage, cauliflower, bamboo shoots, baby corn, mushrooms and water chestnuts in a sweet dark gravy.
Just being able to give back to the community is a huge part of what they do and what still drives them for all of these years, Vu Tran, owner of Jane's Seafood & Chinese Restaurant said.. Vu is the youngest child of Khai and Ngoan.
“It’s always what we’ve been known for throughout these years,” Vu said. “It's just the consistency of what we serve and the variety of things we offer.”
To be nominated once again as Best of the Teche for 2023, Vu said that it's always an honor for their business.
“We are just grateful to be a part of that and continue to be nominated for Best of the Teche,” Vu said. “We are definitely blessed and honored.”