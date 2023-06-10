pam
There is an abundance of cucumbers and peppers and fresh herbs and lots of zinnias ... Mother Nature does as she sees fit; I can only appreciate and enjoy what she gives.

 PAM SHENSKY

Summer … is here. What does that mean? It might mean family reunions with lots of cousins and new babies and tables of home prepared food and catching up and saying goodbye while your heart is full once again, full of familiar love and thankfulness.

It could mean a sudden call from a faraway friend that will drop in for a short visit on their way to somewhere or just because. It might mean loading up the car with snorkels and sunscreen and heading to Florida for a week of beach time.







